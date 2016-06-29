New learning space to open for residents, students at Toledo Hospital

Residents at Toledo Hospital will be able to access a 1,700 square foot learning space as part of a partnership between University of Toledo's College of Medicine and ProMedica.

The academic affiliation was signed between the two in August of last year to last for the next 50 years.

Residents are excited to be able to use the space which includes locker rooms, a modern lounge area and classrooms.

During the next 3 - 5 years, more than 200 UT College of Medicine faculty, 300 residents and 700 medical students will be rotating through the facility.

One of those residents, Dr. Sophia Toraby. is excited about the affiliation and what the new learner space at Toledo Hospital will offer for her and 89 others.

"We can have access to more trauma patients or different types of surgeries, or I can go to the OB department and experience C-sections," she said. "I'm really excited to have a modern and integrated facility for just our residents because it really brings everyone together in a single space where we can feel like we're communicating."

The first phase, introduced on Wednesday, is geared to keep doctors in northwest Ohio.

Holly Bristoll of Academic Affiliations at ProMedica said, "If you have a good experience here and you meet colleagues here and partners and potentially part of your family here... it's really important to keep these providers here to take care of us."

Dr. Christopher Cooper Dean of UT's College of Medicine says students will benefit from all the new space has to offer, including the 29 on call rooms.

Cooper said, "Many of these students and residents work in the evening. They work all night; they work early in the morning. So having a place where they can take a shower, get some sleep and get something to eat means a lot to them."

The new space will officially open to students on Friday.

