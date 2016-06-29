Dry weather concern for Fourth of July displays

WTOL's First Alert Weather Team isn't forecasting any rain as we head into the holiday weekend.

Fire officials warn if you do set off your own fireworks, it's very easy to spark a fire in some of the dry grass we're seeing in our area.

"Once a fire gets out of hand, it's very dangerous. Especially for kids. They think they can control it," said Perrysburg Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz.

He says the department is keeping a close eye on conditions heading into the holiday weekend.

"If your area is dryer than most, just be very careful out there, especially with what we call novelty items, the snakes, the pops and the sparklers," said Ruiz.

First Alert Meteorologist, Chris Vickers says we're not officially in a drought, but it is very dry.

"A lot of the vegetation like the grass or maybe tall weeds, those have dried out first. We're at a deficit of about four inches of rainfall in the past 60 days, so certainly that vegetation is extremely dry."

The fire department recommends skipping the worry of setting off fireworks yourself, and checking out the city's public display, Sunday.

"As far as the area around our display, everything is green. We actually went around and looked today. Everything is still pretty green so there's really no concern as far as that goes," said Ruiz.

He says if you do set off your own fireworks, make sure to have a bucket of water or hose nearby, just in case a fire sparks.

