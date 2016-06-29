Dan Watson to be named head coach of Toledo Walleye

The Toledo Walleye are set to announce Dan Watson as the team's new head coach.

This comes just days after Derek Lalonde, who is leaving to coach the Iowa Wild, endorsed him as his replacement.

Lalonde leaves Toledo to coach Iowa Wild, Walleye players endorse Watson

The official announcement is set for 4 p.m. on the Toledo Walleye Facebook page.

