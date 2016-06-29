2016 Fourth of July fireworks schedule - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2016 Fourth of July fireworks schedule

Just in time for Independence Day, below is the schedule of fireworks for cities across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

July 2

  • Upper Sandusky Fireworks – July 2 at Dusk – Upper Sandusky High School
  • Woodville 4th of July Fireworks – July 2 at 10 p.m. – Trailmarker Park
  • Huron Red White and Blues Bang Fireworks – July 2 at Dusk – Huron Boat Basin
  • Luna Pier Annual Fireworks and Garage Sale – July 2 at Dusk – Luna Pier Lakewood Ave
  • Oregon BoomFest – July 2 at Dusk – Oakshade Grove
  • Waterville – July 2 – Waterville Primary School
  • Swanton Independence Day Fireworks – July 2 at Dusk – Swanton High School Football Field

July 3

  • Findlay- July 3 at 10 p.m – Hancock County Fairgrounds
  • Bowling Green Community Fireworks – July 3 at 10 p.m. – BGSU Intramural Fields
  • Defiance Community Fireworks – July 3 at Dusk – Diehl Park
  • Manchester Fireworks Display – July 3 at Dusk – Carr Park 600 W. Main Street
  • Maumee Spectacular Fireworks – July 3 at 10 p.m. – Ft. Miegs Memorial Bridge
  • Perrysburg Bicentennial Celebration Fireworks – July 3 at 10 p.m. – Fort Meigs State Memorial
  • Monroe County Independence Day Fireworks – July 3 at 9:45 p.m. - Sterling State Park
  • Oak Harbor Independence Fireworks – July 3 at Dusk – Portage River Mill Street
  • Sylvania Star Spangled Celebration – July 3 at Dusk – Centennial Terrace
  • Clyde Community Fireworks – July 3 at 10 p.m. - Clyde Community Park
  • Fremont – July 3 at Dusk – Over Fremont Lake
  • Manitou Beach Devils and Rounds Lake Fireworks Display – July 3 at Dusk – The Sand Bar on Devils Lake
  • Tiffin Fourth of July – July 3 at 10 p.m. – Hedges-Boyer Park

July 4

  • Adrian- July 4 at 10 a.m. (Parade) – Intersection of Greenly and West Maumee
  • Wauseon – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Biddle Park
  • Lakeside Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4 at 9:45 p.m. – Lakeside Dock and Lakefront
  • Norwalk Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4 at Dusk – Huron County Fairgrounds
  • Port Clinton Community Fireworks – July 4 at Dusk – Water Works Park
  • Put-In-Bay Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4 at Dusk – Over the downtown harbor (Bay View Ave.)
  • Rochester Homecoming – July 4 at Dusk – Eagle Street Park and Fire Station
  • Lima – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Faurot Park
  • Toledo Red, White, KABOOM Fireworks – July 4 at Dusk – Marina District, Riverside Drive

July 5

  • Whitehouse Founders Day – July 5 at Dusk – Village Hall

