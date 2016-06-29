Police respond to threatening call at VA clinic in south Toledo

Toledo police responded to a threatening call at the VA clinic on Glendale Avenue Wednesday.

Police say the call was made just before 9 a.m. The caller told the clinic he was outside and was going to shoot someone.

Toledo police and UT police both sent a patrol car to the clinic, but did not find anyone waiting outside the clinic or acting suspiciously.

A receptionist at the VA told WTOL 11 she was unaware of the threat and there was no warning at the clinic.

Toledo police are now trying to trace the phone number of the threatening call.

