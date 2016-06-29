Authorities: Leaders of Ohio drug trafficking ring sentenced

Eleven people identified by authorities as leaders of a drug trafficking organization in central Ohio have all now been sentenced to prison.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a release Monday that an investigation into the Circleville-area ring by state and local authorities led to indictments of 11 people identified as leaders and 61 others on drug charges in March 2015. The final sentencing was this month, with most of the leaders sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Many of the other defendants were drug users, rather than traffickers, and received lighter sentences.

Investigators say the ring transported heroin and cocaine from Columbus and distributed it in Circleville from August 2010 to December 2014. Authorities estimate those supervising the group made about $40,000 per month in drug sales.

