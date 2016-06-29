Fourth of July Recipes from Johnsonville Brats

Johnsonville Brat Hot Tub

6 servings

Prep Time: 30minutes

What you need:

1 large (11-inch x 9-inch x 2 3/8-inch) aluminum foil baking pan

Ingredients:

• 2 to 3 cans (12 ounces each) beer

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 medium yellow or white onion, sliced

• JOHNSONVILLE® Brats

Directions

1. Put the pan right on the grill, being careful not to singe your knuckle hair. Pour in the beer, and add the butter and onions.

2. Grill your Johnsonville Brats to a juicy, golden-brown perfection.

3. Serve immediately to your hungry guests and place any remaining brats into the steaming hot tub.

4. When folks are ready for seconds or thirds--or when stragglers show up late - grab a Johnsonville Brat out of the hot tub and enjoy!



Johnsonville Brat Poppers



18 Servings



Ingredients:

18 Jalapeno peppers*

1 package (14 ounces) JOHNSONVILLE Smoked Brats

1 package (16 ounces) bacon, cut into thirds



Directions

1--Using a sharp knife, slice 1/4 inch off the stem end of the peppers, discard the stem.

2--Using a small knife or vegetable peeler, remove seeds and spines of the peppers, discard.

3--Dice the sausages into small pieces and stuff the peppers with the sausage.

4--Cover the sausage with a 1/3 strip of bacon and secure with a toothpick.

5--Grill the brat bullets over medium heat until evenly roasted and the bacon is crisp.