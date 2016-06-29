OSHP investigates injury motorcycle crash on Ohio Turnpike

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single motorcycle crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

It happened Tuesday, June 28 around 6:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 108 in Erie County.

OSHP says the driver, Benjamin Houser, from Rollin, Michigan, was traveling eastbound when he suddenly veered to the left and struck the concrete median wall separating the lanes. Houser was then thrown from his motorcycle and came to a rest in the roadway. Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet and suffered head and leg injuries. He was flown to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo.

Houser's bike, a 2006 Harley Davidson Superglide, was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

OSHP says two and a half pounds of suspected marijuana was found on the motorcycle. They say drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Right now, charges are pending the results of a blood test.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.