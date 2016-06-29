Fireworks in Ohio: What's legal and what's not

Firework sales soar the week leading up to the Fourth of July. But before you buy, WTOL 11 is breaking down what's legal and what's not.

Here in Ohio the law can be a little tricky. While licensed businesses can legally sell fireworks that shoot up into the air, it is illegal to use them in the state without a licenses.

If convicted, you could served up to six months or pay a $1,000 fine.

Experts tell WTOL 11 it's really up to you to stay on the straight and arrow.

"We enforce what we can in the store, but once the consumer leaves the building, we can't control what they do with it," said Cheri Junga, Phantom Fireworks.

More on Ohio Firework laws here.

