Child safe after being found near railroad tracks in Wood County, no charges filed against parents

A 4-year-old boy in Wood County is now safe after being found near railroad tracks in Cygnet early Wednesday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says the parents of the child have been located and at this time, no charges will be filed against them.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says his department met with the parents after the incident. He says the Sheriff’s Office found no apparent problems in the home. Wasylyshyn says the child simply let himself out of the house while the parents slept.

The Sheriff says Wood County Children Services is reviewing the incident and his department will review the report when it is finished.

WTOL 11 spoke to the couple who found the young boy and kept him safe until police arrived.

"I was petrified I didn't know what to think," said Cassie Knott.

She says she woke up her husband Ethan because she wasn't feeling well and they both stepped outside to get some fresh air. He says that's when they heard it - the pitter patter of little feet slapping against the concrete

"We heard him running across the road. The bare feet, just that distinct sound. When you have kids, you know the sound," said Ethan.

"I kept calling out to him as I was on the phone with 9-1-1 and not even a minute after I got off the phone with the sheriff, a train did actually go by," said Cassie.

Cassie says he was cold, so she wrapped him in a blanket, keeping him warm and safe for two hours while deputies searched for his parents.

"He really didn't talk very much, just a few short words. You could tell he was kind of scared," said Cassie.

They say the whole ordeal hit close to home for them since their daughter is just a year younger.

"What if it was my child? What would I do? So, I just treated him as if he was my own for the moment," said Ethan.

"I'm just very thankful that my husband and I had seen the child before somebody else, or the tracks, or a vehicle."

Police are still investigating how the little boy got away. If you know anything, you're asked to call the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9001.

