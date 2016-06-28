Children Services asks voters for tax dollars; heroin epidemic to blame

The social workers at Lucas County Children Services work to make sure kids in our community are taken care of, but it's at a cost they say they can no longer afford to pay.

Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, says social workers with Lucas County Children Services have seen 100 more kids this year than at this time last year.

"That is mostly due to the opiate and heroin problem," said Reese.

Reese says staff salaries and placing children into homes are the biggest expenses and the agency can't afford to pay anymore. That's where the community comes in.

Reese is asking the voters to approve a five-year 1.8-mill levy, which would give Children Services $12.7 million a year.

"Without this levy, we'd have to cut a lot of things," said Reese. "What we can control is staff, what we cannot control are those kids coming in."

This levy is not the only one vying for voter approval this November. Four others are also asking for taxpayer money.



Reese says she's confident the community will step up and help Children Services.

"We're talking about protecting our most valuable resource in Lucas County and that is the children, and if we can't do that, something's wrong," said Reese.





