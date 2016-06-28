Children Services asks voters for tax dollars; heroin epidemic t - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Children Services asks voters for tax dollars; heroin epidemic to blame

Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services. (Source: WTOL) Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services. (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) -

The social workers at Lucas County Children Services work to make sure kids in our community are taken care of, but it's at a cost they say they can no longer afford to pay.

Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, says social workers with Lucas County Children Services have seen 100 more kids this year than at this time last year.

"That is mostly due to the opiate and heroin problem," said Reese.

Reese says staff salaries and placing children into homes are the biggest expenses and the agency can't afford to pay anymore. That's where the community comes in.

Reese is asking the voters to approve a five-year 1.8-mill levy, which would give Children Services $12.7 million a year.

"Without this levy, we'd have to cut a lot of things," said Reese. "What we can control is staff, what we cannot control are those kids coming in."

This levy is not the only one vying for voter approval this November. Four others are also asking for taxpayer money.

Reese says she's confident the community will step up and help Children Services.

"We're talking about protecting our most valuable resource in Lucas County and that is the children, and if we can't do that, something's wrong," said Reese.


Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly