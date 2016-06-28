Oregon to acquire customized drone in August - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon to acquire customized drone in August

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Oregon's drone will be made by a Toledo-based company.
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

It's an extra pair of eyes for Oregon Police... in the sky. 

The department will be the first in our area to use a drone. 

City council voted to approve the purchase last night. 

The drone will be provided by a local company called Toledo Aerial Media and can reach up to 400 feet high.

The company is customizing the drone to have an infrared camera and high definition for video and still photos.

It will also be able to map out crime scenes. 

"This will help with search and rescue for anyone that's on Lake Erie who are having trouble getting back in and for the fire department. They can use that thermal camera to to determine what walls are hot - which ones are hotter in a building, or when entering a home," said Phil Meyers from Toledo Aerial Media.

These features contribute to making it safer for TPD, the Toledo Fire Department and the community.

Oregon is expected to receive their drone in August. 

