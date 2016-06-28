TPD looks into installing sky cop camera to keep the peace on Trenton Ave.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Members of two Toledo families are pleading for peace, yet they still live in fear.

In a press conference on Monday, Toledo police said members of the Hopings and Blackman families may have started this feud, but it extended beyond them to the families' friends or others who felt compelled to continue the retaliation. Because of this, there was a lot of back-and-forth.

Bianca Hampton, a representative of the Hopings family had a request as the conference for peace was wrapping up that afternoon.

"I would like to know if there will be cameras put up on Trenton Avenue," she said."I have a brother who survived a gunshot wound to the head that day and he would like to go back home to his house, and we want him to be safe."

Hampton's brother, Lamont Hopings, was shot when a gunman opened fire on Trenton. He has a long road ahead of him to fully recuperating, but did survive.

Chief George Kral responded saying,"We will do everything possible to keep your brother safe as well as everybody on the Belmont side of this. It is our goal to keep the peace and I will look into getting a camera there if we can."

On Tuesday, the chief reiterated that,"This is a partnership and we will do whatever we can do as a city and as a police department to help that out."

Kral says Trenton Avenue is now on a list to receive a portable unit and that he has already asked his criminal intelligence department to investigate whether a permanent sky cop camera can go up to watch over that street.

