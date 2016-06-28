County agrees to fund widening of Suder Avenue

A township meeting in Washington Township was successful for residents wanting the county to fund the widening of Suder Avenue.

Dozens of people gathered and voiced their concerns at the meeting at the Washington Township Fire Department on Tuesday evening.

Those who live in the area, about 270 homes, say a portion of Suder needs to be widened to combat traffic flow issues and safety concerns.

The proposal to widen the stretch comes as a result of the construction at General Truck Sales and the increased traffic that is expected will come with it.

"We want to be preventative, we want to prevent the problem before it becomes a problem. Because when it becomes a problem, that means somebody's safety or somebody's emergency call didn't get handled in the most efficient manor. And that again is unacceptable," said resident Karen Mayfield.

Her concerns along with other residents helped County Commissioner Pete Gerken and County Engineer Keith Earley agree to fund the $115,000 project.

"It's about safety of the residents and the taxpayers of Washington Township and Lucas County," said Mayfield.

Commissioner Gerken says planning will start soon on this project and they hope to have it completed by next spring - the same time when General Truck Sales is expected to open.

