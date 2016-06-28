Yark donates van to transport kids in TPD programs

Toledo police received a new tool to help out the community in the form of transportation for kids to and from their programs.

TPD offers several summer programs to kids including: STRIVE, Brains and Body, Safety City and PAL (Police Athletic League).

Yark recognized the need to transport kids involved in these programs and decided to help.

A brand new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is now part of the force helping out the community by bringing people to and from these programs.

"I felt the vehicle they were using was not fitting of the work they were doing and felt we could make a difference by giving them a vehicle to do this work," said John Yark of Yark Automotive.

The department will be able to use the van free of charge for three years.

Chief George Kral of TPD said, "I can't put into words, because we were not in the position to purchase a van, and the Yark Automotive group is incredibly generous in giving this van to us."

The police chief also said the donation allows officers to breathe a sigh of relief knowing they have a reliable way to bring kids there and home - that the car will start up every time and not break down with the kids in it.

