Lucas County will vote on four levies in November

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

This November, there will be four levies on the ballot in Lucas County.

Two of the levies are renewals.

One of those is for capital improvement and operations for the next five years. This levy concerns the 911 and countywide Radio Communications System.

The other renewal was approved for Toledo's Imagination Station, a non-profit science center.

A 1.8-mill increase was approved for the next five years for the support of Lucas County Children Services who, according to reports, requested the levy as a result of the ongoing heroin epidemic.

And a .85-mill renewal levy for the Toledo Zoo was approved to be decreased to .75-mill for the next five years.

The commissioners voted unanimously to place each issue on the ballot.

It will be up to voters to make the final decision in November.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said, "It's our job as commissioners to say the voters should have the final say. This is not the commissioners telling you to pass this or not to pass this. What we're saying is this deserves to go on the ballot and have the public decide their value."

