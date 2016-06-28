$3.23 million awarded to fight infant mortality in Lucas County

The Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio was awarded more than $3.23 million to fight infant mortality.

Lucas County's infant mortality rate is one of the highest in the state of Ohio with 9.3 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. That's compared to the national average of 6.8.

Community leaders say we can do better than that and $3.2 million will make a difference.

"Now, through the gr ant through the Ohio Medicaid, we will really be able to bring our initiative to scale, utilizing all the organizations across the community, working in an organized fashion and coordinated way to make sure people get the support they need," says Jan Ruma with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio.

The gr ant for the "Getting to 1 Coalition" - as in a child's first birthday - will fund four projects that focus on four Toledo zip codes with the highest rates of infant mortality to get to the root of the problem. Those zip codes are 43604, 43605, 43607 and 43608.

"In these zip codes, you will find all the indicators that are consistently present in low birth weight babies, babies that are delivered early. You find poverty, you find the impact of generational poverty, you find lack of transportation, you find lack of access to resources," says Doni Miller, CEO of Neighborhood Health Association.

A dozen new full-time community health workers will be trained to screen women for infant mortality risk factors - things like poverty and lack of access to transportation. Women will then be referred to get the services they need to have healthy babies.

"All of those things that most of us take for gr anted, in large part, this population does not have easy access to and these women tell us 'if you really want to address this problems in a real way, we need to pay attention to how to resolve these issues,'" says Miller.

The projects will also address prenatal care.

"We needed to provide care coordination to women who aren't pregnant because, so that they can be healthy, that we don't intervene once their

pregnant. Because really, it's almost too late. They need to be healthy once they become pregnant," says Ruma.

The gr ant is the largest amount of money any Ohio community has received to combat this issue. The projects are expected to provide services to at least 1,400 women and maybe as many as 3,000 than currently served.

