Man accused to murder in Adrian faces judge

A man accused of a murder in Adrian early Sunday morning went before a judge Tuesday.

Ervin King, 21,from Inkster, Michigan appeared by video for arraignment in Lenawee County District Court.

He is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old William Clayton Coleman Jr.

It happened in the 800 block of Erie Street on Adrian's east side.

Another man was shot in the same shooting and was flown to another hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

King pleaded not guilty to a single charge of open murder.

He is being held without bond and will be back in court on July 6 for a preliminary hearing.

