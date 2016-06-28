Weekend Warriors: 60-year-old man eldest teammate of Toledo Inline Hockey

It’s no question that the people of Toledo and surrounding areas love their hockey.

Over the past four years, the Greater Toledo Inline Hockey league has more than doubled its participation.

More than 550 players have traded in their skates for roller blades, including 60-year-old Frank Cosuin.

Although he’s the eldest member of the team, he says the game keeps him active.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s also a way to get some exercise too,” said Cousin.

He encourages anyone looking to have a great time to come out and play the sport.

“Come out and have fun. That’s what this is all about, it’s about having fun. Sure it’s nice to win, but it’s just the idea of having some fun,” said Cousin.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.