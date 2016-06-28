Coaches reflect on the passing of Pat Summitt

People in the sports world have all been reacting to the death of Former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt, including University of Toledo women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop and former assistant coach for Toledo Duffy Burns.

Burns runs a girls camp in northwest Ohio. He remembers Summitt as not only a coach with the most wins of all time, but as someone who won off the court as well.

"I'm mentoring, coaching Al Brown, who's now at Duke. He was there for the three championships in the 90s. And I was at the bus after one of them. And it's a great thing to see someone you know who's impacted your life in coaching, working for a legend. And that's, you know, what she is and she was just great to everybody."

With over 38 years coaching at Tennessee, Summitt raised the quality of women's basketball - pushing her players and her sport to be better.

UT women's basketball coach Tricia Cullop says women athletes and coaches owe a debt of gratitude to Pat Summitt.

"She's somebody that all of us aspired to be and wanted to impress as a young player and I think as a coach, having the incredible opportunity to sit in the stands and spend a few minutes talking with her. All the young girls playing sports today should say two words and that's 'thank you' because she paved the way in women's sports for us. Having an opportunity to run in to her through the years, there's not a classier coach that walked the sidelines," she said.

Both coaches said whenever she was at a practice or a game, the energy level went way up!

Summitt had the most wins of all time with 8 national titles over 38 seasons. She won nearly 1,100 games in her career and her impact on women's basketball was enormous.

When she was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2011, she retired saying she didn't want a pity party.

She died at the age of 64 after battling the disease for five years and left behind a tremendous legacy.

