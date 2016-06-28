Maumee, Perrysburg to host Fourth of July fireworks celebrating Bicentennial

The cities of Maumee and Perrysburg are hosting their annual Fourth of July fireworks show July 3.

This time around, with the celebration of Perrysburg’s 200-year Bicentennial, the fireworks display will be larger than years past.

The Bicentennial celebration will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a parade. WTOL 11's Chris Vickers and Melissa Andrews will help kick it off.

The celebration continues Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m. with a massive fireworks display. If you can't make it to the show in person, be sure to watch it live on wtol.com and the WTOL 11 app.

The display will be launched from the center of the Ft. Miegs Memorial Bridge. Because of set up for the display, the bridge will close at 5 p.m.

Drivers coming from U.S. 24 towards the bridge will need to find another route.

Before the celebration, a community pre-fireworks picnic will kick off 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

