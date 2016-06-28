Impact with Hope accept donations for WV flood victims

Northwest Ohio is gearing up to help residents in West Virginia who's homes have been displaced by the devastating flooding.

Thousand have lost their homes and hundreds are without power after one of the most hard-hitting floods West Virginia has ever had.

The death toll has risen to 23.

President Obama has declared three counties as federal disaster areas and West Virginia Governor Tomblin said it's one of the worst floodings to happen to some areas of the state in a century.

Multiple humanitarian groups are on the ground working to aid the victims as well as all around the U.S., including Northwest Ohio.

Impact with Hope, formerly known as ISOH/Impact, is a non-profit organization that aids in disaster relief that is currently collecting

items to send to the state.

The group is in need of cleaning supplies like trash bags, gloves, shovels, buckets, and mops, which can be new or used.

"Being that this is the beginning efforts to get the items to West Virginia and that this just happened, we are recently getting involved and are relying on the efforts of the community to get the items to us so we can deliver those items to the people in need," said Lorna Cervantes, Chief Operating Officer of Impact with Hope.

Cervantes said the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan communities have been great supporters of their organization in the past and hope they can continue that support through their efforts with West Virginia.

All donations can be delivered to 905 Farnsworth Road in Waterville, OH.

To lean more about Impact with Hope visit their website.

