Police arrest suspect in overnight shooting

Toledo police have arrested a man they say was involved in an overnight shooting.

It happened near an east Toledo convenience store on Nevada and Woodville.

Police say Michael Marsh shot two brothers with a BB gun.

When an officer got to the scene, Marsh ran off. Officers were able to stop and arrest him.

Both brothers are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating.

