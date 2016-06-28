Police arrest man who admitted to setting shed on fire

Toledo police have arrested a man they say admitted to setting his shed on fire.

Samuel-Peter Martin was arrested early Tuesday morning on one count of arson.

Police say he admitted to setting his shed on fire at home on the 4400 block of West Bancroft back in May.

Police say Martin told them he had planned to burn the entire house down, but had too many good memories inside it.

They say he poured gas onto a box spring mattress in the shed and lit it on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Martin is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of arson in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday.

