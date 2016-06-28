Sylvania man arrested, charged with robbing a west Toledo Bank

Toledo Police have arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery from last week.

Howard Hughes, 56, was booked in the Lucas County Jail Monday and charged with one count of robbery.

Police say Hughes went into the Huntington Bank branch on Talmadge Road and handed a teller with a note saying," Give me money."

Hughes made off with nearly $2,500 in cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police say the CrimeStopper hotline received numerous tips, after his photo was released publicly, which led to his arrest.

Hughes is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.