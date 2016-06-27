Springfield Local Schools no longer on fiscal caution list

It's been over a year since Springfield Local Schools were first put on the fiscal caution list by the state. But now, things have turned around for the district, and they no longer have to carry that title.

The district and the community have been through a lot financially and coming off this list is a testament to the cuts and changes they've made to get back on track.

"No district ever wants to be in that situation," said Springfield Schools Vice President Rick Helminski. "But we survived it and we're moving forward... A lot has happened, like I mentioned, through cuts, millions of dollars in cuts, where we were able to balance the budget."

Helminski says the influx of money from the emergency levy that passed in May was also a big part of how the district got their books back in line.

The levy kept the district from having to consider cutting teachers, staff, extracurricular activities and busing to make ends meet.

Helminski says it was a decrease in funding that created a mess in the first place.

"We were unable to predict our five-year forecast, meaning that we weren't able to balance or five-year budget that then led us to the situation that we were in."

The district wants the community to know they have and will continue to be financially responsible moving forward.

"We listened to the community, we did exactly what they wanted us to do, which was the audit. And at the end of it all, what the community needs to realize; we're good stewards of taxpayer money."

Springfield schools will have to ask the voters to renew the levy in a few years.

And there could be more changes in how the district is funded.

