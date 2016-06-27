Springfield Local Schools no longer on fiscal caution list - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Springfield Local Schools no longer on fiscal caution list

Administration building for Springfield Local Schools (Source: WTOL) Administration building for Springfield Local Schools (Source: WTOL)
Springfield, OH (WTOL) -

It's been over a year since Springfield Local Schools were first put on the fiscal caution list by the state. But now, things have turned around for the district, and they no longer have to carry that title.

The district and the community have been through a lot financially and coming off this list is a testament to the cuts and changes they've made to get back on track.

"No district ever wants to be in that situation," said Springfield Schools Vice President Rick Helminski. "But we survived it and we're moving forward... A lot has happened, like I mentioned, through cuts, millions of dollars in cuts, where we were able to balance the budget."

Helminski says the influx of money from the emergency levy that passed in May was also a big part of how the district got their books back in line.

The levy kept the district from having to consider cutting teachers, staff, extracurricular activities and busing to make ends meet.

Helminski says it was a decrease in funding that created a mess in the first place.

"We were unable to predict our five-year forecast, meaning that we weren't able to balance or five-year budget that then led us to the situation that we were in."

The district wants the community to know they have and will continue to be financially responsible moving forward.

"We listened to the community, we did exactly what they wanted us to do, which was the audit. And at the end of it all, what the community needs to realize; we're good stewards of taxpayer money."

Springfield schools will have to ask the voters to renew the levy in a few years.

And there could be more changes in how the district is funded.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly