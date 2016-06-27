Reset Bar opens in Rossford - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reset Bar opens in Rossford

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

 If you're looking for a fun night out, a new bar in Rossford could be the place to go.

Reset Bar is officially open and over the weekend, they opened another part of their location on Crossroads Parkway - an outdoor bar called Spikes.

There's been a lot of growth around the Crossroads Parkway area of Rossford, and the new bar is just one more thing to add to the entertainment.

This is the new Reset location where  free arcade games and Nintendo meet drinks and food - offering an alternative to sitting at a bar or table.

Jeremy Fitzgerald, owner of Reset said, "We're starting to realize that people want something to do when they're out hanging out with friends and family."

There is also an option for people to "play" outside too.

"We have a huge outdoor bar. We have swings that you can sit in at the bar, like as a bar stool, and we also have five beach volleyball courts as well."

If you're looking for more of a commitment, you can join a volleyball league that runs Sunday through Thursday. The courts are host to open plays on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fitzgerald says this is a perfect fit as the area develops.

"Between Rossford and Perrysburg, there's a lot going on, a lot more houses and apartments being built, more offices and businesses, so we're trying to make this an entertainment district," he said.

