Reset Bar opens in Rossford

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Reset has an outdoor bar and recently added a schedule for a volleyball league.

If you're looking for a fun night out, a new bar in Rossford could be the place to go.

Reset Bar is officially open and over the weekend, they opened another part of their location on Crossroads Parkway - an outdoor bar called Spikes.

There's been a lot of growth around the Crossroads Parkway area of Rossford, and the new bar is just one more thing to add to the entertainment.

This is the new Reset location where free arcade games and Nintendo meet drinks and food - offering an alternative to sitting at a bar or table.

Jeremy Fitzgerald, owner of Reset said, "We're starting to realize that people want something to do when they're out hanging out with friends and family."

There is also an option for people to "play" outside too.

"We have a huge outdoor bar. We have swings that you can sit in at the bar, like as a bar stool, and we also have five beach volleyball courts as well."

If you're looking for more of a commitment, you can join a volleyball league that runs Sunday through Thursday. The courts are host to open plays on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fitzgerald says this is a perfect fit as the area develops.

"Between Rossford and Perrysburg, there's a lot going on, a lot more houses and apartments being built, more offices and businesses, so we're trying to make this an entertainment district," he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.