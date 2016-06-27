Suspect at large in delivery driver robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect at large in delivery driver robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are trying to locate the person who robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The robbery happened on Amsterdam Road in west Toledo around 2:30 a.m.

A delivery driver from Mr. Gyros drove to an address on Amsterdam, but when he got to his destination, he said he realized the place looked vacant.

The driver says that a man jumped out of the bushes and brandished a gun.

The man then took the driver's money and ran.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

