Oregon City Council votes yes to buying drone, body cams for police department

Oregon City Council will voted yes to supply the city's police department with a drone and 45 body cameras on Monday night.

Chief Mike Navarre is convinced the new technology will lead his department in the right direction - providing more transparency and helping with investigations.

City Administrator Mike Beazley says it will provide a safer option for police during tense situations.

"If we have a pursuit. A drone is a much safer more efficient way to follow me around if I'm running from police then a high speed chase," said Beazley.

Some neighbors say they are in favor of the purchases as long as their privacy isn't compromised.

"As long as they are using the drone the right way, you know, because of invading privacy would be the only reason I would not like it," said Susan Taylor of Oregon. "You just can't fly over for whatever reason. You need to have a reason."

Others residents who did not want to be identified says the drones are creepy.

"They creep me out having an eye in the sky. They're kind of taking the police work out of policemen policing."

Beazley says the drone will cost just under $36,000 dollars to purchase and could be up and running in a few months.

City leaders are looking to buy the drone from Toledo Aerial Media in Michigan.

