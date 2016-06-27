Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion clinic regulations could impact Ohio

The Supreme Court made a major ruling, Monday. Justices struck down a Texas law regulating abortion clinics in the court's biggest abortion case in nearly a quarter century.

In the 5-3 ruling, the justices decided that Texas' abortion clinic regulations are medically unnecessary and place and undue burden on a woman's right to an abortion.

The future is still unclear for Toledo's only abortion clinic on West Sylvania Avenue, but pro-choice organizations are calling the Supreme Court ruling a win.

"It's wonderful, it makes perfect sense," says Carol Dunn, who owned the Center For Choice from the early 1980s until 2014.

After multiple protests and strict state regulations, her clinic closed.

"Fighting these things in court cost a fortune, and we closed. That's why we closed. There wasn't enough money to hire lawyers full time," says Dunn.

That's exactly what Toledo's only abortion clinic is doing - fighting state regulations that require the clinic to have a transfer agreement from a private hospital, which none locally has agreed to.

While the ruling over Texas' laws don't directly translate to Ohio, Dunn says it's still a win and sends a message to Ohio leaders.

"This is a woman's business," she said. "This is not the state's business or a bunch of white guys trying to regulate women, which is the power thing."

The abortion clinic is expecting a ruling in its case in Lucas County Court of Appeals any day now.

