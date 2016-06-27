Toledo's first-ever Jeep Fest gets a new sponsor

As the first-ever Jeep Fest approaches in August, Dana Corporation in Maumee has announced that they will be one of the sponsors of the event.

The company will be working alongside Mercy Health Systems and Jeep on the event.

"This is the type of event that Dana and our family of employees want to be a part of," said Dave Rosquin, VP of Global Sales for Dana Corp. "This is certainly fitting for Dana, with our headquarters here, as well as our recently announced production facility on the Overland site."

So far, the event has hundreds of vehicles already registered from 12 states and Canada.

Jeep Fest is designed to showcase a Toledo-made product. And Commissioner Gerken says every Jeep that has come off the assembly line for more than 75 years includes parts manufactured by Dana.

Jeep Fest takes place on Aug. 13.

