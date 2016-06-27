Students from across the country perform research at Lake Erie Center

Undergraduate students from across the country are getting hands-on experience with water testing at the Lake Erie Center in Oregon.

More than 315 applicants from more than 80 universities applied for the second year of the program - Only 11 were selected.

"Our objective is to prepare them for graduate school and to improve the American workforce in science, because we don't have enough students going into S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)," said Dr. Carol Stepien the director of the Lake Erie Center.

Students used the Lake Erie Center pond to check for environmental problems, water quality, harmful algal blooms and invasive species.

"This has been an amazing experience getting this exposure; doing things that go along with my major." said Jochanna Mitchell, a Central State University undergraduate student. "It's helping me pursue my career."

The data collected will be used for a number of different projects, and the students will continue their research for the next nine weeks.

"I'm learning what different species look like; how to personally handle fish," said Hannah Scheppler, a Bowling Green State University student. "We're learning how to preserve fish, how to gather water and how to filter water."

The National Science Foundation sponsors the undergraduate research program.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.