Students from across the country perform research at Lake Erie C - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Students from across the country perform research at Lake Erie Center

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Undergraduate students from across the country are getting hands-on experience with water testing at the Lake Erie Center in Oregon. 

More than 315 applicants from more than 80 universities applied for the second year of the program - Only 11 were selected. 

"Our objective is to prepare them for graduate school and to improve the American workforce in science, because we don't have enough students going into S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)," said Dr. Carol Stepien the director of the Lake Erie Center. 

Students used the Lake Erie Center pond to check for environmental problems, water quality, harmful algal blooms and invasive species. 

"This has been an amazing experience getting this exposure; doing things that go along with my major." said Jochanna Mitchell, a Central State University undergraduate student. "It's helping me pursue my career."

The data collected will be used for a number of different projects, and the students will continue their research for the next nine weeks. 

"I'm learning what different species look like; how to personally handle fish," said Hannah Scheppler, a Bowling Green State University student. "We're learning how to preserve fish, how to gather water and how to filter water."

The National Science Foundation sponsors the undergraduate research program. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly