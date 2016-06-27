VIDEO: Armed robber shot round at Toledo carryout - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: Armed robber shot round at Toledo carryout

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking for help identifying an armed robber who shot off a round after grabbing a customer.

Police say the suspect got out of a silver car at 1027 N. Reynolds Road, the location of a Stop & Go carryout.

Surveillance video of the incident was posted on the Toledo Police Department's Facebook page

It is unclear what the man stole from the store.

If you have any information on this person, call Crime Stopper - 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly