Suspect in deadly Adrian shooting has been arrested

Adrian police have arrested the suspect involved in a shooting that left one dead and another injured Sunday.

Police say 21-year-old Ervin King of Inkster, MI was taken into custody after they received multiple tips about his location.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning when a party turned deadly at a home in the 800 block of Erie Street.

William Clayton, 32, was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries have not been made public.

King will be arraigned Monday afternoon on a single count of open murder. More charges could be filed at a later time.

Police say a motive has not been established yet in the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting, call Adrian police at 517-264-4808.

