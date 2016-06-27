The search for answers: Who killed Nevaeh Buchanan? - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The search for answers: Who killed Nevaeh Buchanan?

    •   
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It’s been seven years since 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan’s body was found in a shallow grave outside Monroe. And police still haven’t found her killer.

In a WTOL 11 Investigation, Emily Nelson spent weeks piecing together the facts of the case and found there are lot more questions than answers.

In 2009, Nevaeh’s body was found in a shallow grave covered in cement ten days after she was last seen.

According to her autopsy report, the young girl had been buried alive. That report was finally released to family in June 2016.

People in the area continue to demand justice for Nevaeh.

In May, a group called “Justice for Nevaeh” held a event in Monroe, demanding answers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Toledo's News Leader looks for those answers in a special report - Thursday night at 5 on WTOL 11. 

