Toledo city council to vote on lead proposal

Toledo City Council will vote Monday on a proposal requiring rental properties to be certified lead safe.

City leaders say this is a growing problem they want to tackle.

The ordinance would require rental homes and duplexes to get tested for lead.

A failed test would require the landlord to make changes, including getting the home repainted.

Newly released statistics show the cases involving kids in the city are higher than anywhere else in the state of Ohio.

WTOL will be at the meeting and will have an update starting at 5.

