Judge settles lawsuit over who should pay to house inmates in Lucas Co. Jail, CCNO

A lawsuit between the City of Toledo and Lucas County over who pays to house jail inmates has been settled.

According to the ruling, the county must pay to house all city inmates at the Lucas County Jail, but the city must pay for any inmates transferred to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).

The suit was filed in December 2015, after many attempts to negotiate responsibilities regarding city inmates at the CCNO.

Back then, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said for 25 years, the city agreed to pay for the inmates they sent to CCNO. Under the direction of the D. Michael Collins Administration, CCNO charged the county instead but has since changed it back. Gerken said the city was breaking its contract by not paying for its prisoners.

On Monday, a visiting judge ruled in favor of the county, stating that the city must uphold its contract with the county and pay for any inmates transferred to CCNO from the Lucas County Jail.

But, when it comes to the Lucas County Jail, the judge ruled in favor of the city, stating the county is responsible for all city inmates.

The mayor says the money will be put into the general fund.

"Those dollars would be available that we would have used for the criminal justice expenses," said Toledo Mayor Hicks-Hudson. "So, going along those lines, we'll be able to continue to provide those services, reduce that transfer. Hopefully that would help us with our infrastructure, 'cause we would be able to be taking those dollars out."

Lucas County Commissioners issued a statement expressing their disappointment in the ruling:

Today’s ruling prolongs and deepens the disruption of the region’s criminal justice system that began with Mayor Collins’ ill-considered decision in October 2014. For 25 years, the system operated in an orderly fashion and served the community well. For now that system is in disrepair, but the county’s commitment, as always, is to keep the community’s interest first and foremost. Our intention is to live within the court’s limited declaration and to advance the cause of criminal justice reform. Despite the upheaval of the last several years, the county has led the effort to put safety and justice at the forefront of criminal justice decision making and we will continue on that path.

Read more on the judge's ruling here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.