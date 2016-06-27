'Tools for School' drive underway in northwest Ohio

It might be hard to believe, but school is right around the corner for many students in northwest Ohio. And school supplies can get expensive.

To help area families, the Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio, with the help of iHeartRadio, McDonalds, WTOL 11 and FOX 26, kicked off its “Tools for Schools” program.

Last year, the program distributed more than 1,400 backpacks filled with supplies throughout Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties.

Families in Lucas County interested in applying for school-supply assistance can register on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 620 N Erie Street. Applicants should bring a photo ID, proof of address, proof of income, birth certificate and proof of custody for the child.

Ottawa County residents should call 419-732-2769 to register, and people living in Wood County should call 419-352-5918.

Item donations will be accepted starting Monday until Sunday, Aug. 7 at the following locations:

WTOL 11/FOX 36

McDonald’s restaurants

iHeartRadio

St. Luke’s Hospital

Yes FM

Spartan Logistics

Oblate Residences

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

Hylant Group

Toledo Academy of Beauty

And WTOL 11 hits the road with Tools for School for Tax Free Weekend Aug. 5 - 7.

Join Toledo’s News Leader as we collect school supplies for children in Northwest Ohio at area Kroger Market Place shops from 5 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5th.

Kroger will have specially marked school supply packages to purchase and donate.

And with every donation you are entered to win a $25 Kroger Gift Card, Toledo Zoo Tickets, Toledo Mud Hens Tickets, Butterfly House Tickets and more, which will be given away every hour at the Perrysburg and Holland Kroger Marketplace!

Drop Off Locations Include: Kroger Marketplace Locations in Holland, Perrysburg and Sandusky

Supplies needed:

Bottle of Glue or Glue Sticks

Colored Pencils or Markers

Pencil sharpeners

Children’s Scissors

Notebook

Paper

Pens (Blue, Black & Red)

Spiral Notebooks

Plastic School Box or Pencil Pouch

Rulers

Crayons

Pencils

Erasers

Folders

Monetary donations are also accepted. Please make checks payable to The Salvation Army and mail to the Salvation Army c/o Tools for School 620 N. Erie Street, Toledo, OH 43604

The backpacks will be distributed to children in need in August.

Find more information on the drive here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.