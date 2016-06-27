Victim names, details of deadly Turnpike crash released

Details of a deadly crash on the Ohio Turnpike were released Monday morning.

Troopers say Larry Maxwell, 50, of Springfield, Ohio was driving east on the Turnpike in Fulton County Thursday night, when he crashed into the back of a semi driven by Richard McCullough, 60, of Auburn Indiana.

The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving two other semis driven by Peter Tuite, 50, and Al Brown, 60.

The vehicle driven by Maxwell caught fire and eventually spread to a tanker carrying 3,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen. The fire was contained but continued to burn for nearly 24 hours.

The crash closed east and westbound traffic at mile marker 33.8 were closed for about a day. Westbound lanes reopened around 8 p.m. Friday, while eastbound lanes opened back up early Saturday morning.

Officials say Maxwell was killed in the crash. McCullough and his passenger Dallas Smith, 59, along with Tuite's passenger, Michael Abbot, 49, were treated for minor injuries. Two others involved were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officials say alcohol did not contribute.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.