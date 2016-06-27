Flower Hospital makes greatest community hospital list for third time

For the third consecutive year, ProMedica’s Flower Hospital has been named as one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s top 100 greatest community hospitals.

The list highlights top community hospitals across the nation with less than 550 beds and minimal teaching programs.

“Our doctors, employees, and volunteers are committed to providing safe, high-quality care to the community we serve,” said Neeraj Kanwal, President of ProMedica’s Flower Hospital in a statement. “Each day, we are transforming lives as we live our mission to improve health and well-being.”

Check out the full list of the 100 great community hospitals here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.