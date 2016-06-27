Toledo Mayor, Police Chief work towards peace with feuding families

Map of crimes between Blackman and Hopings families. Belmont is the street associated with the Blackman family and Trenton is the street associated with the Hopings family. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo's mayor and police chief took some unusual steps toward stopping a violent family feud.

On Monday, they sat down with the matriarchs of the Hopings and Blackman families at One Government Center to call a truce with the enforcement of the women.

At a news conference, the Hopings and Blackman families showed a united front - asking for peace so they can move forward from all the tragedies that have kept them in hiding, in fear of their safety.

LaShanna Townsend of the Blackman family said, "The only way for us to heal and move forward is respect one another move on - give a plea to the community, to the young men, to the young women - family and friends - that this violence has to stop."

Townsend lost her cousin Eugene Blackman and her family's store to an arson.

Bianca Hampton of the Hopings family said, "I think it has hurt both families with everything that is going on. And families in the surrounding community...It's just gotten completely out of hand."

Hampton's son - a father - was murdered. Her nephew was shot in the head and survived.

Toledo police are investigating nine crimes linked to the feuding families.

Hampton said, "Our children are suffering behind everything that is going on. We want them to get on with their lives and be able to play outside without worrying about getting shot."

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says these meetings not only call for peace, but show the community the families are willing to move forward. He also hopes this will show the community that these two families are not behind every act of violence.

An ongoing feud between the families started back in March after Ronnie Hopings was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

Neighbors and bystanders were caught in the crossfire of bullets in May on Trenton in central Toledo. Three people were shot including a 67-year-old woman.

Days later a series of arson followed in the same neighborhood. Toledo police traced the homes back to members of the Hopings family.

The Toledo Fire Department says arson was also the cause of a fire at a Blackman owned store on Belmont in mid-May.

The crimes have mainly been committed on two blocks: Trenton, where many members of the Hopings family live, and Belmont, where the Blackmans live.

Earlier this month Police Chief Kral told WTOL he started pulling officers off regular duty to monitor the neighborhoods where the crime is the worst.

Chief Kral also said this issue a matter of public safety and he will not cap the overtime of the officers he is using until the violence stops.

"Part of today is wanting to put people on notice and let them know there is a united front for peace, so any action that is being committed is not backed by the families," said Annita Madison of the Toledo Police Department.

Bianca Hampton said in the meeting, "We're asking please stop the violence and restore peace in our community."

And Chief Kral followed up with, "I am asking the the community to listen to what these women have to say. They don't want any retribution, they want their names to never be spoken when it comes to violence again."



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.