Two men arrested after fight leaves one shot

Toledo Police are still investigating what led up to a fight over the weekend that left a man shot.

Both Nicholas Gramza and Sebastian Tovar were arrested Saturday morning.

The two got into a fight, and Gramza got a 9 millimeter handgun from his car and started shooting it in the air.

A bullet struck Lupe Gramza in the arm.

Both men are charged with felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons.

They were locked up in the Lucas County Jail and are expected to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday.

