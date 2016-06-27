Toledo father assaulted in overnight attack

An overnight assault is under investigation by Toledo police.

Police say Dewayne Horton, 41, was found severely beaten by a dumpster at the McClinton Nunn homes.

This happened in Central Toledo near Nebraska Avenue just before 2:00 a.m.

Police say the single father of six was found unconscious in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not caught a suspect.

Right now, officers are reviewing sky cameras from the complex for any clues.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

