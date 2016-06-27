Police arrest woman after stabbing in east Toledo

An east Toledo woman is behind bars following a weekend stabbing that left another woman in serious condition.

Julie Garcia, 37, was arrested on one count of felonious assault.

It happened Sunday morning at a home in the 1100 block of Utah street.

Police say Garcia stabbed Teresa Cantu in the left side with a kitchen boning knife, leaving a deep, one and a half inch wide cut.

Garcia is expected to be arraigned Monday in Toledo Municipal Court.

