Man out on bond following shooting that left victim paralyzed

Man out on bond following shooting that left victim paralyzed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was booked into the Lucas County Jail and later released after police say he shot a man, leaving him paralyzed.
 
Jackie Leu, 55, is charged with one count of felonious assault. 

It happened earlier this month outside of the Rumpus Room Bar.

Toledo police say Leu got into an argument with Timothy DuPont, who yelled out his address where Leu could find him. 

When DuPont walked home and was leaning up against his car in the street when Leu drove up in an older model Ford Pickup truck and shot DuPont in the throat.

Police say the bullet severed DuPont’s spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the armpits down. 

Leu’s bond was set at $100,000 and was posted the same day. 

His preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 15.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the victim's medical expenses. 

