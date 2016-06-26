Boating accident on Maumee River sends two people to hospital

According to firefighters, the pair were tubing on the river when the rope on the boat that was towing them got twisted in the boat’s propeller (Source: WTOL)

A boating accident on the Maumee River in south Toledo sent two people to the hospital on Sunday evening.

According to firefighters, the pair were tubing on the river around when the rope on the boat that was towing them got twisted in the boat’s propeller.

The two tumbled into the water.

One of them was able to swim safely to shore.

The other was pulled to safety by the Toledo Fire Department's water rescue unit.

Both were taken away by ambulance from the Pier 75 Marina on Edwin Drive and are expected to be okay.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.