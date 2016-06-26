Woman murdered in Findlay; estranged husband arrested

A Findlay man was taken into custody for murder after a woman was found dead near a Findlay mini storage facility.

Police say Juanita Almeida, 44, of Findlay, was found dead with a gunshot wound around 2 p.m. Saturday near a facility on Stanford Parkway.

Police later arrested Onelio Almeida, 58, of Findlay for the murder.

Onelio Almeida is the estranged husband of the victim.

He was taken to the Hancock County Justice Center and additional charges are pending.

Police say the gun used in the crime has been recovered and there are no other suspects.

An autopsy on Almeida will be conducted by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

