100 years of reunions helps keep history alive for BG area family

It's a tradition that goes all the way back to 1916.

Talk about the granddaddy of all family reunions.

Every year, the Walbolt family holds a reunion.

Sunday was their 100th gathering.

They came from as far away as Texas, Virginia and Colorado.

With the Walbolts, family comes first.

"We try and bring back the past, the history, so we can pass along the history to future generations," said Dave Luttrell.

Jacob Frederick Walbolt arrived in Pittsburgh from Germany in 1819.

He had two sons.

"One son stayed in Pittsburgh. One son came to Ohio. All of us are relatives of the Ohio part," said Walbolt family historian Margaret LeFevre-Goodrich.

That Ohio son would be John Gottleib Walbolt.

He was a farmer in the Waterville/Whitehouse area and raised five children there with his wife Hanna.

Everyone at the reunion is fascinated by their family roots.

"Just to know where you're from. Who your family is," said Ann Peduzi.

The centennial celebration has been in the works for two years.

There was only one way to get the word out.

"Facebook!" laughs reunion organizer Debbie Thompson.

Jacob Frederick Walbolt probably wouldn't understand Facebook.

But he'd be proud to know he's the patriarch of a family that's close knit, always there to help one another and already planning their 101st reunion.

