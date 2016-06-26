Five arrested for drugs during OVI checkpoint in Erie Co.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Erie County Sheriffs and Perkins Township police conducted an OVI checkpoint Saturday night.

The check point took place on State Route 4, just south of Perkins Ave.

Law enforcement stopped 806 cars during the checkpoint.

After 12 drivers were diverted for additional investigation, ultimately no drivers passing through the check point were found to be impaired.

Officers did however arrest five people for possession of illegal drugs.

It is unclear what specific type of drugs were found during the checkpoint.

