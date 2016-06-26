OSHP investigate deadly tractor crash in Paulding Co.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a lawn tractor and motorcycle were involved in a deadly crash.

Lynn Wickerham, 68, of Defiance was driving his lawn tractor southbound along the west shoulder of County Road 209.

Wickerham made a left turn, entering the southbound lane when he was hit by 34-year-old Travis Urbina who was driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle.

Both men were thrown from their vehicles and Wickerham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported to Defiance Regional Hospital and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

